Matt Cameron Quits Pearl Jam After 27 Years

Just over a month ago, Stereogum contributor Christopher Weingarten compiled a comprehensive list of bands who've parted ways with their drummer in 2025, including Foo Fighters, the Who, Guns N' Roses, and almost a dozen more. It's a phenomenon we've officially dubbed the "drumpocalypse," and Weingarten even spoke to NPR about it, so it's really official now. But I must break the unfortunate news that Weingarten's original list of departed drummers is now outdated. Matt Cameron, who's been drumming for Pearl Jam for nearly three decades, announced today that he's leaving the band, too.

"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," Cameron wrote on Instagram this morning. "Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Before joining Pearl Jam, Cameron was a member of Soundgarden's classic lineup, performing on all their studio albums. After Soundgarden's initial breakup in 1997, Cameron was invited to be Pearl Jam's touring drummer, with previous drummer Jack Irons having left to focus on his health and family. Cameron was subsequently invited to join Pearl Jam permanently, performing on seven of their studio albums from 2000's Binaural to 2024's Dark Matter. When Soundgarden reunited in 2010, Cameron pulled double-duty, staying in both bands until Soundgarden broke up for good following frontman Chris Cornell's death in 2017.

I know of a few bands who need a drummer right now! See Cameron's announcement below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLz2CtXR-TZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading