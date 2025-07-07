Skip to Content
Syd – “Die For This”

1:36 PM EDT on July 7, 2025

Swurve

Most of us know the alternative R&B artist Syd, no longer known as Syd Tha Kid, for her time in Odd Future and the Internet. For years now, Syd has been maintaining a pretty great solo career. She released Broken Hearts Club, her most recent solo album, in 2022, and she appeared alongside Meshell Ndegeocello on Moses Sumney's "Hey Girl(s)" earlier this year. Now, Syd is getting ready to head out on tour as Billie Eilish's opening act, and she's got a new solo single of her own.

Syd's new song "Die For This" is a slinky, funky flirtation song with a bit of club music in its drum programming. Syd sings with whispery, conversational grace while somebody goes nuts on the slap-bass. Syd can make music deeper than this, but the efflorescent lightness of "Die For This" is key to its appeal. This is some real summer music. Listen below.

"Die For This" is out now on Free Lunch/Warner Records

