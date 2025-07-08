Danny L Harle – “Starlight” (Feat. PinkPantheress)

In May, PinkPantheress released her new album Fancy That. The pop star kept fans happy by giving an official release to "Close To You" and announcing North American residencies last month. Now she's back as a guest on Danny L Harle's new track "Starlight."

“Starlight reaches for a kind of euphoric melancholy — a guiding light in all of my music," the British music producer and composer explains. "It’s shaped by my love of the melancholic songwriting traditions of Europe from composers like Monteverdi and John Dowland, all the way to 90s Eurodance and the uplifting trance of the 2000s — artists like Gigi D’Agostino and Alice Deejay. PinkPantheress is the dream collaborator for this song, her love for ornamental melodies and hypnotic lyricism fit perfectly into my sound world.”

Meanwhile Harle also featured on TDJ's recent self-titled album. "Starlight" is his first release with XL Recordings. Hear it below.