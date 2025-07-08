Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Danny L Harle – “Starlight” (Feat. PinkPantheress)

8:30 AM EDT on July 8, 2025

In May, PinkPantheress released her new album Fancy That. The pop star kept fans happy by giving an official release to "Close To You" and announcing North American residencies last month. Now she's back as a guest on Danny L Harle's new track "Starlight."

“Starlight reaches for a kind of euphoric melancholy — a guiding light in all of my music," the British music producer and composer explains. "It’s shaped by my love of the melancholic songwriting traditions of Europe from composers like Monteverdi and John Dowland, all the way to 90s Eurodance and the uplifting trance of the 2000s — artists like Gigi D’Agostino and Alice Deejay. PinkPantheress is the dream collaborator for this song, her love for ornamental melodies and hypnotic lyricism fit perfectly into my sound world.”

Meanwhile Harle also featured on TDJ's recent self-titled album. "Starlight" is his first release with XL Recordings. Hear it below.

Ronan Park

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Beaches – “I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock Of Seagulls Cover)

January 17, 2026
New Music

Joy Oladokun – “Nothing Comes Easy”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Covers Her Grandfather Rusty’s Song On New Deluxe Edition

January 16, 2026
New Music

hemlocke springs – “w-w-w-w-w”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Young DC Hardcore Band Posición Unida Release Tough, Energizing New EP Nueva Realidad

January 16, 2026
New Music

How Much Art – “XO”

January 16, 2026