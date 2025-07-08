Shame – “Quiet Life”

Shame flirted with new wave on the Cutthroat title track last month. Now the English post-punks are back with a rockabilly banger for the second single "Quiet Life."
“‘Quiet Life’ is about someone in a shitty relationship," vocalist Charlie Steen says. "It’s about the judgment they receive and the struggle that they have to go through, trying to understand the conflict they face, of wanting a better life… but being stuck.”
The band has also announced North American tour dates for next year. "Quiet Life" comes with a music video directed by Pedro Takahashi and produced by FRIEND. Check it out below along, with all of their upcoming shows.
TOUR DATES:
09/28/25 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
09/29/25 - Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
09/30/25 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
10/02/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/03/25 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
10/04/25 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
10/06/25 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset
10/07/25 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret AS
10/08/25 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
10/10/25 - Helsinki, FI @ Korjaamo
10/11/25 - Tallinn, EE @ Paavli Kultuurivabrik
10/12/25 - Riga, LV @ Palladium
10/14/25 - Vilnius, LT @ Kultūra
10/15/25 - Warsaw, PL @ NIEBO
10/16/25 - Berlin, DE @ SO36
10/18/25 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
10/19/25 - Bratislava Nov. a, SK @ CverNov. ka
10/20/25 - Vienna, AU @ Chelsea
10/22/25 - Zagreb, HR @ Club Mochvara
10/23/25 - Belgrade, RS @ Zappa Baza
10/24/25 - Sofia, BG @ Mixtape 5
10/26/25 - Istanbul, TK @ Blind
10/28/25 - Bucharest, RO @ Control
10/29/25 - Cluj, RO @ Atelier
10/30/25 - Budapest, HU @ A38
10/31/25 - Munich, DE @ Strom
11/02/25 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza
11/03/25 - Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
11/05/25 - Lyon, FR @ L'Epicerie Moderne
11/06/25 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie
11/07/25 - Lille, FR @ L'Aeronef
11/09/25 - Southampton, UK @ 1865
11/10/25 - Leeds, UK @ Project House
11/12/25 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
11/13/25 - Cork, IE @ Cypress Avenue
11/15/25 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
11/16/25 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
11/17/25 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/19/25 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
11/20/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
01/15/26 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
01/16/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
01/17/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
01/19/26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
01/20/26 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
01/21/26 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
01/23/26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
01/24/26 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
01/25/26 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/27/26 - St. Paul, MN @Turf Club
01/29/26 - Oklahoma City, OK @Beer City Music Hall
01/30/26 - Dallas, TX @Sons of Hermann Hall
01/31/26 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02/03/26 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa
02/05/26 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
02/06/26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
02/07/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
02/10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/12/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/13/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02/14/26 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
Cutthroat is out 9/5 via Dead Oceans.