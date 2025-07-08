Shame – “Quiet Life”

Shame flirted with new wave on the Cutthroat title track last month. Now the English post-punks are back with a rockabilly banger for the second single "Quiet Life."

“‘Quiet Life’ is about someone in a shitty relationship," vocalist Charlie Steen says. "It’s about the judgment they receive and the struggle that they have to go through, trying to understand the conflict they face, of wanting a better life… but being stuck.”

The band has also announced North American tour dates for next year. "Quiet Life" comes with a music video directed by Pedro Takahashi and produced by FRIEND. Check it out below along, with all of their upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

09/28/25 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

09/29/25 - Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

09/30/25 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

10/02/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/03/25 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

10/04/25 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

10/06/25 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset

10/07/25 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret AS

10/08/25 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

10/10/25 - Helsinki, FI @ Korjaamo

10/11/25 - Tallinn, EE @ Paavli Kultuurivabrik

10/12/25 - Riga, LV @ Palladium

10/14/25 - Vilnius, LT @ Kultūra

10/15/25 - Warsaw, PL @ NIEBO

10/16/25 - Berlin, DE @ SO36

10/18/25 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

10/19/25 - Bratislava Nov. a, SK @ CverNov. ka

10/20/25 - Vienna, AU @ Chelsea

10/22/25 - Zagreb, HR @ Club Mochvara

10/23/25 - Belgrade, RS @ Zappa Baza

10/24/25 - Sofia, BG @ Mixtape 5

10/26/25 - Istanbul, TK @ Blind

10/28/25 - Bucharest, RO @ Control

10/29/25 - Cluj, RO @ Atelier

10/30/25 - Budapest, HU @ A38

10/31/25 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/02/25 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza

11/03/25 - Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

11/05/25 - Lyon, FR @ L'Epicerie Moderne

11/06/25 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie

11/07/25 - Lille, FR @ L'Aeronef

11/09/25 - Southampton, UK @ 1865

11/10/25 - Leeds, UK @ Project House

11/12/25 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

11/13/25 - Cork, IE @ Cypress Avenue

11/15/25 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

11/16/25 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

11/17/25 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/19/25 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

11/20/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

01/15/26 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

01/16/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

01/17/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

01/19/26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

01/20/26 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

01/21/26 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

01/23/26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

01/24/26 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

01/25/26 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/27/26 - St. Paul, MN @Turf Club

01/29/26 - Oklahoma City, OK @Beer City Music Hall

01/30/26 - Dallas, TX @Sons of Hermann Hall

01/31/26 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/03/26 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

02/05/26 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

02/06/26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

02/07/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

02/10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/12/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/13/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/14/26 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

Cutthroat is out 9/5 via Dead Oceans.