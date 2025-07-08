Posthumous Michael Hurley Album Broken Homes And Gardens Announced: Hear “Fava”

Before the outsider folk legend Michael Hurley died this year, he completed one last album. Broken Homes And Gardens, the follow-up to 2021's The Time Of The Foxgloves, will be out in September on No Quarter.

Hurley started work on the album shortly after Foxgloves, recording at the Rope Room studio in Astoria, OR with primary collaborators Brian Bovenizer (producer/engineer), Kati Claborn (vocals/engineer), and Luke Ydstie (bass/engineer). Also featured are Rachel Blumberg (drums), Lewi Longmire (guitar), and Kassi Valazza (vocals), whose new album you should definitely check out.

Spanning 11 tracks in total, Broken Homes And Gardens includes new songs, reworked Hurley favorites, and covers. Our first taste of the album is "Fava," a song that captures that unmistakable loopy and inspired Snock joie de vivre. Listen below.

<a href="https://michaelhurley.bandcamp.com/album/broken-homes-and-gardens">Broken Homes and Gardens by Michael Hurley</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Junebug"

02 "Indian Chiefs & Hula Girls"

03 "This"

04 "The Abominable Snowman"

05 "The Monkey"

06 "Fava"

07 "Cherry Pie"

08 "I'll Walk With You"

09 "New Orleans '61"

10 "Letter In Neon"

11 "In A Dress"

Broken Homes And Gardens is out 9/12 via No Quarter. Pre-order it here.