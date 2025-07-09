Nicki Minaj Says Jay-Z Owes Her As Much As $200M And That “Democrats Attacked Me Over My Cousin’s Balls”

On Tuesday, Nicki Minaj had herself a busy day on Twitter. The rap star has a long history of getting mad at people online, and this time her target was past collaborator Jay-Z. In a long series of Twitter posts, Nicki claimed that Jay owes her somewhere between $100 and $200 million, and she also coined the phrase "Democrats attacked me over my cousin's balls."

The problems between Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z seemingly go back to last year, when Jay's Roc Nation company selected Kendrick Lamar as the headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, disappointing Nicki's mentor Lil Wayne in the process. At the time, Nicki tweeted, "God will punish you. Mark my words." When Nicki appeared on Wayne's "Banned From NO" remix last month, she referenced that moment with this line: "NFL, fire some n***as and then call us." Nicki also has longstanding issues with Roc Nation client Megan Thee Stallion.

Last week, as HotNewHipHop points out, Nicki Minaj retweeted some fans who posted about Jay-Z owing Nicki money over something to do with his Tidal streaming service. Yesterday, Nicki tweeted, "We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far.#JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy." She added, "I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity." Both tweets included gifs of Nicki herself.

We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it nigga. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy. pic.twitter.com/m0mBuDyzwx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 8, 2025

I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity. pic.twitter.com/je1WwfQ61C — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 8, 2025

In the long series of tweets that followed, Nicki made repeated references to Jay-Z and to Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. In 2021, just before he left office for the first time, Donald Trump granted a pardon to Perez, who was convicted of conspiracy to distribute narcotics in 1994. At the time, she was sentenced to parole, and she did five months in prison after a 1999 parole violation. On Twitter, Nicki brought up Perez's pardon many times. She also accused Perez of racism, and she claimed that Jay-Z and Perez "ruined" hip-hop, football, basketball, touring, Instagram, and Twitter.

Along the way, Nicki Minaj made reference to a previous Twitter crashout. In 2021, Nicki announced that she would not attend the Met Gala because the event required COVID vaccination. She said she wanted to do her own research on the vaccine, and she added, "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen." Soon afterward, many authorities, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trinidad & Tobago health minister Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, responded to Nicki's vaccine disinformation. That's where the cousin's balls come in.

For posterity, here's what Nicki had to say on the subject.

Depose Desirat What? Is this true? Hmmm…I’m learning so much about my rights. lol. So you get to decide how long your deposition is????? Haha. Isn’t this the lady being accused by her daughter of being racist against black ppl #JayZ?!?!!!! There was no black woman smart enough to be the CEO of your company?!?! What happened to Chaka? He gon go take a pic with Chaka now?!?! lol. Oh Jigga man the jig is up. Dear #JayZ & Desirat You ruined hiphop You ruined football You ruined basketball You ruined touring You ruined instagram You ruined Twitter The jig is up. All of this is alleged & for entertainment purposes only #JayZ you let Desirat do a lot of evil to black ppl & you stayed silent. We used to believe you. You went out sad nigga. This is all alleged & for entertainment purposes only. Desirat did you get that 40MM? 55 & paying for bots? Oh bot nation So lemme get this straight. Yall so called black savior #JayZ has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump?!!!!?!?! Hmmmmm interesting. So does that mean Desirat isn’t a democrat???!! Black ppl I thought yall hate all Trump supporters????? Wait, did JayZ ever campaign for Kamala???? Hmmm. He’s benefitted so much from the party. When President Obama gave the speech about “brothers” why didn’t Jigga man come out & strongly campaign for the democratic party @ that time?????? Could it be that yall have all been hoodwinked? lol. WOO WEE. That was so kind of President Trump. And that was so kind of President Obama to passionately go out & campaign. But what did Mr. Jigga man do to help yall win the election???? He’s above speaking out to help his party? Or was it not his party? Is it just about who can benefit him & Desirat at the time???? Oh black ppl it looks like the Jigga man & Desirat played yall once again. LMFAO. The jig is up. Desirat were you out marching with your fellow Mexican immigrants????? Oh, right…you were pardoned by President Trump so you kinda can’t, right? I mean it kind of implies you guys are cool with him while yall seem to pretend to be against him. Or are yall not his friend either anymore just like Diddy? I mean if someone pardoned me we’d be friends for life. You’ve done so much evil to black ppl now you’ve turned your back on your own as well it seems. Don’t you guys over there keep black artists fighting while you sit back & benefit from both parties????? If I had gotten a pardon from President Trump imagine the uproar…yet the ROC NATION CEO does it & yup you guessed it! Silence. Black ppl until you speak on this you can never ever!!!! Ever!!!!! EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wonder how Desiratthanked President Trump for that kind gesture…hmm lol got a Hispanic woman allegedly calling her son-in-law a nigger under the protection of yall “so called” black savior while yall sat around making them rich. When yall needed them the most they were silent, tho huh? Chin up Jay came out to perform recently once that legal stuff started coming out yet when Obama was pleading for the “brothers” to vote for Kamala, the richest & most influentialblack rapper was nowhere to be found. Maybe I’m forgetting. Idk. Did he say even one word?????? It seemed like an urgent request by the tone of Obama’s speech yet brother billionaire never got in the field for yall, huh? When yall needed him the most. After all that money he made off the democratic party. Brainwashed black ppl. those blogs won’t be here a year from now either. So enjoy. So wait. JayZ had not like us playing at the superbowl after his CEO was pardoned by President Trump????? We gotta find out who is “they”. President Biden posting not like us after Desirat was pardoned by President Trump is so [frowny face emoji] Democrats attacked me over my cousin’s balls. Remember? Let’s see if they have any thoughts on that DESIRAT pardon. Let’s see if they have any thoughts on brother billionaire never campaigning for Kamala even after Obama pleaded with the “brothers”. Isn’t this THEE “brother”?!??!! Thee one “brother” who could’ve probably gotten the job done for yall?!?!!!!! Welp. If the top brother in charge can leave yall hanging w/o repercussions then may everyone else leave you hanging as well. Hanging like my cousin’s friend’s balls. [football emoji] I hope the money stolen from my tour was hidden really well. I’d hate for there to be money laundering, embezzlement, etc. Barbz it looks like I’ve been locked out of my Instagram.

