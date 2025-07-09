Restraining Order Announce New Album Future Fortune: Hear “Know Not”

Around here we're pretty big fans of Restraining Order, the Massachusetts-based band who put a great contemporary spin on early hardcore punk -- perhaps you recall my esteemed colleague Tom Breihan's valorous, laudatory claim that "Restraining Order made [him] piss blood." Just two years shy of their previous record Locked In Time, today they've announced its follow-up Future Fortune. Before the full thing is out in September, lead single "Know Not" is out now.

"Know Not," the album's opener, has just about everything you could want from hardcore punk: memorable shout-along vocals, breakneck drums, ripping guitars, and a runtime just under two minutes. It kicks a lot of ass, and you can check it out below along with the album tracklist.

<a href="https://restrainingorderhc.bandcamp.com/album/future-fortune">Future Fortune by Restraining Order</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Know Not"

02 "Shame Game"

03 "Insomnia"

04 "Free Ride"

05 "Adapt"

06 "Checkmate"

07 "Used Love"

08 "Future Fortune"

09 "The Suffer"

10 "Bashful Blue"

11 "Time To Go"

12 "Journeyman"

13 "Were You There"

Future Fortune is out 9/12 via Blue Grape Music.