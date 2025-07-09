Skip to Content
Ivy – “Fragile People”

1:29 PM EDT on July 9, 2025

Michelle Shiers

Ivy, the indie pop band whose classic lineup featured the late great Adam Schlesinger, announced last month that they'd be returning with their first new album in 14 years. Traces Of You is coming in September, and the material on it dates all the way back to 1995; Schlesinger, according to his surviving Ivy bandmates, plays on every song. That includes today's new single "Fragile People."

"['Fragile People'] resonated with Dominique and I deeply in the aftermath of losing Adam," Ivy's Andy Chase says in a press release. "This is one of the few songs that would constantly bring us to tears even as Bruce, Dominique and I were writing it." The dreamy, soft new-wave tune also features producer Bruce Driscoll, and it attempts to reckon with life's impermanence: "We know we're all fragile people/ Always did it for the thrill be whatever way we will." Driscoll also directed the video, which you can watch below.

Traces Of You is out 9/5 via Bar/None.

