Low Girl Announce Debut Album Is It Too Late To Freak Out?: Hear “Handbrake”

The UK multi-instrumentalist Sarah Cosgrove started Low Girl as a solo project when she was a student at Lincoln University -- presumably the one in the English town of Lincoln, not the HBCU in Pennsylvania. Eventually, Low Girl grew into a full-on four-member band that includes Cosgrove's sibling Tom on drums. Low Girl released their debut EP Big Now in 2021, and they got hype in the places that new British indie rock bands tend to get hype. Now, they're ready to announce that their full-length debut Is It Too Late To Freak Out? is coming this fall.

We don't have all the details on Is It Too Late To Freak Out yet, but Low Girl have shared the new single "Handbrake." It's a languidly catchy fuzz-pop gem that gets a lot of mileage out of Sarah Cosgrove's nonchalant vocal. There's some cool flute action in there with all the strummy reverb, too. Sarah and Tom Cosgrove directed the "Handbrake" video, and it's got Sarah hanging out a car window while prowling around at night. Check it out below.

Is It Too Late To Freak Out? is out 10/24 on AWAL.