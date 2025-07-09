The Format Announce Reunion Shows

Before singing in Fun., lending his voice to duetting with P!nk, and becoming a podcast personality, Nate Ruess sang in an Arizona-based indie band called the Format, and people who loved that band loved that band. The Format existed from 2002-2008, and they were planning to play some reunion shows in 2020 before the pandemic ruined those plans. Now, it's finally happening.

After teasing their return on social media, the Format have announced ticket info for three concerts this fall. They'll play Phoenix on Sept. 27, New York with Ben Kweller on Sept. 30, and LA with Phantom Planet on Oct. 10. Tickets for all shows go on sale July 18 at noon local time, and registering at the Format's website will allow you to access a presale starting at noon local time on July 16.

Ruess shared this statement about the reunion:

Hello everybody,

I guess the cat is out of the bag... yet again. Now that things have returned to normal (lol not!) Sam and I reconnected last year to try and find a way to finally do these Format shows that were supposed to happen just as Covid started hitting us hard.

Obviously first we'd like to apologize for continuously dragging out the make up dates- I think we optimistically wished things would normalize a lot sooner. Sadly that wasn't the case and we had no choice but to scrap the shows altogether.

Secondly- we are sorry the shows last time were such a headache for most people to get tickets for. Truthfully, and in typical Format fashion, we wanted to play smaller venues during the first run of shows because that's what seemed like a low pressure, good time hang to us- and we weren't even remotely planning on you guys breaking the ticketing website trying to get into those shows.

With that debacle in mind- we've decided to play much larger (and scarier) venues so that hopefully everyone gets a chance to come see us play. The Beacon in New York is one of our favorite theaters anywhere. Hollywood Forever seems like a special place to see a show, let alone put one on, and lastly Sam and I were at dinner one night trying to figure out a unique place to play in our hometown when Sam said "remember when we used to go to the Arizona State Fair as kids to see some of our favorite bands in the 90s?...I know it sounds crazy but we should play that".

...I still think it sounds crazy, but we are gonna do that anyway...AND as our first show back in like 20 years. So here goes nothing!

To prepare for this insanity, we've all been getting together a lot lately trying to re learn all this material- and I'm honest to god actually really excited to play this stuff and sing these songs with some of my oldest and dearest friends.

For the last like 10 years I've been much happier and much more sane at home raising kids, and I told myself it would have to take something so special to even take my mind off of that- and this reunion and preparing for these shows (specifically this go around) have been nothing short of magical so far. I didn't even realize how much I missed these songs (and this group).

Well, we hope you have too, and we hope that once we get up on the stage we can all celebrate together. Im pretty sure most of us could use a night out and away from the insanity. Let's just hope the insanity doesn't end up trying to cancel this round of shows too...

In the meantime- stay safe. See you soon,

Nate