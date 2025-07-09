Soulwax Announce First New Album In Seven Years All Systems Are Lying: Hear Two Tracks

Save for a few one-off remixes, it's been quite a while since we've heard new music from Soulwax, but that's about to change. The Belgian electronic duo of David and Stephen Dewaele are returning this October with All Systems Are Lying, their first new album in seven years, and they're previewing it today with a double A-side single: "Run Free" and the album's title track.

Soulwax describe the follow-up to 2018's Essential as "a rock album made without any electric guitars... We wanted to capture the feeling of a band playing electronic instruments -- live, loud and loose. This record is the result of that experiment." To accomplish that, they made All Systems Are Lying entirely with modular synths, live drums, tape machines, and processed vocals. The song "All Systems Are Lying" repeats the title in an eerie, devilish-sounding monotone as earsplitting synths ping-pong all over; the slightly more toned-town "Run Free," on the other hand, feels a bit more like a straightforward industrial-rock song with some catchy hooks. Listen to both and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pills And People Gone"

02 "Run Free"

03 "Meanwhile On The Continent"

04 "New Earth Time"

05 "All Systems Are Lying"

06 "Gimme A Reason"

07 "Dshungel"

08 "Constant Happiness Machine"

09 "Polaris"

10 "The False Economy"

11 "Idiots In Love"

12 "Hot Like Sahara"

13 "Engineered Fantasy"

14 "Distant Symphony"

All Systems Are Lying is out 10/17 via DEEWEE/Because.