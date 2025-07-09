Total Wife Announce New Album Come Back Down: Hear “second spring”

Meet Total Wife, an experimental-pop duo who've been doing this shit since 2016. Luna Kupper and Ash Richter were high school friends and now they're shredding on shoegaze rippers released by the great Philly label Julia's War. Today the crew is announcing their new album Come Back Down, and the lead single "second spring" is a hypnotic preview.

“Ash started the lyrics for this song in early spring of 2020, and worked them out over the next few years before Luna wrote this song, which helped her finish them," the band explains. Total Wife began in Boston but relocated to Nashville in 2020, where they established themselves as an important presence in the DIY scene.

Kupper is a composer and mixer, about which she says, “I’m a psychological mixer — I’m trying to think of how someone’s experiencing the sound, versus getting stuck in trying to make all these different tones and using all this gear to make something sound a certain way.” This ingenious attitude comes through on the vivacious yet dreamy tune; listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "in my head"

02 "peaches"

03 "internetsupermagazine"

04 "naoisa"

05 "second spring"

06 "still asleep"

07 "chloe"

08 "(dead b)"

09 "ofersi3"

10 "make it last"

Come Back Down is out 9/19 via Julia’s War. Pre-order it here. They'll be playing at Nashville's The Duchess on 7/26 and at Los Angeles' The Blue Room on 10/2.