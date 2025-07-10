Hopscotch Festival Announces 2025 Lineup With Earl Sweatshirt, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Geese, & More

Hopscotch Music Festival has announced its 2025 lineup, which has headliners My Morning Jacket, Earl Sweatshirt, and Sparks. Other notable performers include Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Geese, Unwound, Geordie Greep, and Superchunk. It'll take place from September 4 through 6 in downtown Raleigh.

The roster also has Built To Spill, Fust, Les Savy Fav, Crumb, Fatboi Sharif, Florry, Kyle Mooney, Claire Rousay, Nilüfer Yanya, Merce Lemon, Greg Mendez, Brennan Wedl, Frog, Friendship, Daughter Of Swords, YHWH Nailgun, yeule, Wombo, Triathalon, Starcleaner Reunion, Scarlet House, and more.

Hopscotch happens at a bunch of venues around downtown Raleigh, with main stages at City Plaza and Moore Square. Find ticket information here, and see the full list of performers below.

