Yngwie Malmsteen Announces New Protein Powder

Usually, you need to be some kind of athlete or wellness guru to launch your own line of protein powders and multivitamins. Well, the Swedish classical metal guitar ace Yngwie Malmsteen basically is an athlete. For decades, he's been touring the world, moving his fingers in incredibly complicated and precise ways. I couldn't do what he does, and neither could you. Malmsteen will now be able to put "wellness guru" right next to "veteran shredder" on his resume, since he's getting into that game, as well.

Yngwie Malmsteen entered the business of health last year, when he started selling his Force multivitamin gummies online. On Instagram, he wrote, "These were made for me, I am a very busy man that travels the world while playing six shows in a row, up on stage every single night. This works for me so I wanted to make it available for my followers."

As Blabbermouth reports, Malmsteen recently talked about his vitamins on a SiriusXM interview with Eddie Trunks. He told Trunks, "In order for you to be in good health, you need to take supplements, and I've always done that. And so the reason I put my line out is because I want other people to do it too. And it really works. I highly recommend it."

Trunks praised Malmsteen for avoiding the more common rock-star route of selling branded beer, liquor, or weed. Malmsteen answered, "Well, because that's what I do. I don't drink. I don't do drugs. I don't believe in it. Listen, if you wanna do that, go ahead. Be my guest. But I prefer not to do it. And also I think it's great to let people know -- take your vitamins." Say your prayers, too, brother.

Since that interview, Yngwie Malmsteen has expanded into other areas. Those Force gummies are still available at his merch store, and you can also get protein powder, probiotic capsules, and electrolyte supplement, among other health products that I don't really understand. He's got yoga mats! You can get a damn Yngwie Malmsteen yoga mat. Behold the majesty of Malmsteen's marketing savvy.

