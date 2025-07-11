The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Geese - "Taxes"

"God is real/ I wouldn't joke about this/ I'm not kidding this time," self-proclaimed agnostic Cameron Winter confessed on his 2024 solo album Heavy Metal, the words "this time" suggesting the potential of mutability. When you can't help but feel worthless yourself, the Geese frontman seemed to say, it's not difficult to be seduced by the concept of some higher power. However, on "Taxes," the lead single to Geese's forthcoming album Getting Killed, Winter is fed up with this supposed hierarchy: "I should burn in hell/ But I don't deserve this/ Nobody deserves this." If all sins are equal in God's eyes, how could eternal damnation be moral? "Taxes" isn't self-righteous, but it is self-assured. Over a sweeping, Americana-inspired instrumental, Geese posit that fate isn't predestined, and we're all solely responsible for our own successes and pitfalls: "Doctor! Doctor! Heal yourself," Winter belts with a palpable sense of liberty. "I will break my own heart from now on." There's no point in waiting until you're at the pearly gates to determine whether or not you're a good person, "Taxes" implies. It's hellish enough on Earth; trust yourself enough to be your own God. —Abby