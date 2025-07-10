Georgia Maq Announces God’s Favourite EP: Hear “Slightly Below The Middle”

Georgia Maq has gone through some pretty intense life changes over the past few years. Her beloved indie rock band Camp Cope broke up, and then she moved across the globe from her native Melbourne to Los Angeles, an upheaval that influenced her November 2024 single "tropical lush ice."Today she's back with "Slightly Below The Middle," the lead single to her upcoming EP God's Favourite.

Of the EP, Maq explains in a press release:

Every release gets me closer to self actualisation, and God’s Favourite is the next big step for me. Every time I release music, I look back at my catalogue and feel an urgent sense of shame and embarrassment -- I feel different about this one though, Daniel Fox [producer] was a huge part of this, he’s my collaborator and one of my best friends and we bring such different things into the songs and he’s really helped me find myself through the music.

"Slightly Below The Middle" was inspired in part by Charlie Daniels' "The Devil Went Down To Georgia," a song Maq strongly associates with childhood memories of her father. Over a mellow, country-pop instrumental, she sings: "The devil plays a fiddle? On a lawn chair in the yard/ I asked him why he’s over/ He said 'well, since your father’s been gone/ I went down to Georgia/ Now I know it won’t be long/ Until you’re singing/ I know, I listen.'"

Watch the video for "Slightly Below The Middle" and see the full God's Favourite tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Pay Per View

02 Citronella

03 Slightly Below the Middle

04 The LA River

05 Mercy and Grace

God's Favourite is out 9/4 via 1000 Rats.