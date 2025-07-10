Skip to Content
Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby – "You Found Me" (The Fray Cover)

12:02 PM EDT on July 10, 2025

Back in 2008, Denver soft rockers the Fray had a top-10 pop hit with their big, stirring love ballad "You Found Me." That song, and the band who made it, have never been cool in any sense, but maybe that's about to change. Lena Dunham and her husband, the British musician Luis Felber, created Too Much, a new romantic-comedy series that went up on Netflix today, and the show's soundtrack features a cover of "You Found Me" from another couple, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby.

Katie Crutchfield and Kevin Morby have been living together for years, and they occasionally sing other people' songs together. In February, for instance, they covered Magnolia Electric Co.'s "Dark Don’t Hide It" at an LA wildfire benefit. Waxahatchee and Morby's new version of "You Found Me" came out pretty quietly and only seems to be on Spotify, not YouTube or Apple Music. But it's a fully sincere and committed cover, and they make it sound nice. Check it out, along with the Fray's original, below.

Today the Fray also announced their own new single, “My Heart’s A Crowded Room," out July 18. They performed it on CNN's The Fourth In America and it comes in advance of their How To Save A Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour.

