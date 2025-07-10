Skip to Content
Polaris Music Prize Announces 2025 Shortlist

7:21 PM EDT on July 10, 2025

The Polaris Music Prize released their longlist last month, which contained 40 albums by Canadian artists. Now, the 10 finalists have been revealed as nominees for the award for the best Canadian album. All came out within the eligibility window between April 1, 2024 and May 1, 2025. It includes Saya Gray, Mustafa, Ribbon Skirt, and more.

Saya Gray's SAYA and Ribbon Skirt's Bite Down were both our Album Of The Week, so those are certainly great choices. The award comes with a cash prize of $30,000, and the winner will be awarded at the Polaris Music Prize Gala on Sept. 16 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Here's the full shortlist:

Bibi Club - Feu de garde
Lou-Adriane Cassidy - Journal d'un Loup-Garou
Marie Davidson - City Of Clowns
Saya Gray - SAYA
Yves Jarvis - All Cylinders
Mustafa - Dunya
Nemahsis - Verbathim
The OBGMs - SORRY, IT'S OVER
Population II - Maintenant Jamais
Ribbon Skirt - Bite Down

Last year's winner was Jeremy Dutcher for Motewolonuwok, which made him the first two-time winner of the prize.

