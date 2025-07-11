Skip to Content
Stream Justin Bieber’s Surprise New Album SWAG

12:02 AM EDT on July 11, 2025

Justin Bieber sent the internet into a tizzy today when the news broke that he was dropping a surprise album. Is it possible his antics — such as the recent, instant-classic meme "It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?" — were all a publicity stunt? If so, hats off to him. SWAG is out now.

SWAG is 21 tracks with production by Bieber in collaboration with Mk.gee (on "DAISIES"), Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, Dijon, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, Knox Fortune, and more. It's "inspired by his devotion as a husband and father," per a press release. Featured guests include Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, and Eddie Benjamin. Tobias Jesso Jr. co-wrote many of the songs, and the final track "FORGIVENESS" was written by Christian artist Rick Founds and credits Marvin Winans, not Bieber, as the lead artist.

It was first reported in September of last year that Mk.gee was in the studio with the pop star. Earlier today the LP was teased with billboards in Reykjavík, Iceland — where Bieber reportedly went in April to finish recording — as well as Los Angeles and New York City. In 2013, Bieber proclaimed that swag was dead and we had to stop saying it; it looks like that's no longer true. Swag Summer?

SWAG follows 2021's Justice. Aside from the "standing on business" meme, fans have been worried about him due to him sharing cryptic messages, cutting ties with his clothing brand, and posting a weird statement about the Diddy trial.

Stream SWAG below.

