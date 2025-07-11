Skip to Content
Travis Scott Announces Jackboys 2 Out Sunday

10:18 PM EDT on July 10, 2025

A couple months ago Travis Scott shared a clip teasing a sequel to 2019's Jackboys, the collaborative compilation and first studio album released on the rapper’s own Cactus Jack Records. The video was made with White Trash Tyler and Harmony Korine. Now Scott posted that Jackboys 2 is slated to drop on Sunday.

The Instagram post doesn't reveal much else, aside from that it is "17 tracks of trunk rattling classics in the making." Earlier this week he unveiled the lead single for the project, “2000 Excursion” (previously titled “B&B”) featuring Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. Scott has also been teasing the album's guests by sending custom Jackboys Lamborghinis to musicians’ driveways; GloRilla, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, SahBabii, and Waka Flocka Flame received their luxurious vehicles, meaning they'll likely appear on Jackboys 2. Check out “2000 Excursion” below for now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwuYa2DcC-o
https://www.instagram.com/p/DL8v79tpyxE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Kodak Black posts him with the JACKBOYS 2 Lamborghini 👀🌵 pic.twitter.com/4Ac9rotHm0

— OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) July 8, 2025

