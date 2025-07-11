Smashing Pumpkins Soundtrack Margiela Show, Get Sampled By Homixide Gang

Glenn Martens' debut as creative director for Maison Margiela was beautiful and claustrophobic: Models wore crystallized Saran wrap dresses, bejeweled face shields, and industrial gothic armor. Fittingly, part of the show was soundtracked by the Smashing Pumpkins, specifically an acapella and then original version of Siamese Dream's "Disarm." Billy Corgan also attended the show with his wife Chloe Mendel Corgan. It seemed like a gothic and gloomy marriage of fashion and rock 'n' roll.

Corgan expressed his excitement about the collab, telling Vogue, "I knew they were going to use the song, but I had no idea that the song was going to be the core of the presentation." He continued, "it was surreal because I’m both feeling the song—-it’s my song—-and then I’m watching this beautiful work go by and I thought it was magical. I loved it. The show was amazing. The use of my song was amazing. It was a pretty mind-blowing experience."

He even talked about how the Smashing Pumpkins are planning a big tour for next year and mused over the idea of working with Marten for the show. "I think he would probably be the first person I would call if I’m going to do this very elaborate show next year, because I would sort of open up to the floor to either, can I adapt some of these looks that I’ve seen, understanding that they’re obviously couture, but also, ‘hey, if you have five spare minutes when you’re not running an empire.'"

The week's honoring of Siamese Dream doesn't stop there. "5G," the latest single from rap duo Homixide Gang, samples "Cherub Rock." Compressed serrated guitars collide over brash hi-hat triplets. The song is from their forthcoming album Homixide Lifestyle 2 that's set for release sometime next month.

