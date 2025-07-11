Flyte – “Alabaster” (Feat. Aimee Mann)

London duo Flyte make warm, folky indie rock, and they've got great taste in collaborators. In 2023, Flyte released their self-titled album, and we posted "Tough Love," their song with Laura Marling, as well as a video of them performing that song with Florence Pugh, a movie star who doesn't sing that often. Next month, Flyte will release a new album called Between You And Me, and now they've got a new song that they co-wrote with Miya Folick and recorded with the legendary singer-songwriter Aimee Mann.

Flyte's new track "Alabaster" is a pretty, hazy ramble, and Aimee Mann's harmonies lend it a huge sense of presence. Here's what Flyte's Will Taylor says about it:

We began writing "Alabaster" with Miya Folick in Los Angeles about a fantasy affair in the midst of an apocalypse. We finished it on the road and back home in London. It’s easy to feel like we’re in the midst of the end times already, so it was effective inspiration and encouraged the raging fuzz guitar sound to lead the way musically. We wanted it to sound like the song was burning down. When we came to record it, we felt it needed to be a dialogue between two singers, much like with Laura Marling on the song "Tough Love" from our previous record. Aimee Mann is an artist we grew up listening to and is a true LA legend, so it made perfect sense. It was a surreal honor hearing the voice of Magnolia, one of our favourite films, ripping through a Flyte track.

Check it out below.

Between You And Me is out 8/29 on Nettwerk.