BLACKPINK – “Jump”

12:55 PM EDT on July 11, 2025

BLACKPINK IS BACK. They officially released their new single "Jump," which they debuted last weekend on opening night of their tour at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium. It's the first single the group has released since 2023's "The Girls." Since, LISA, ROSÉ, JENNIE, and JISOO have all been successfully pursuing solo releases.

The high-speed jam comes with an insane visual by Dave Meyers. In the video, an entire city is captivated by BLACKPINK. Like well-choreographed zombies, mobs of people viciously bang their heads and whip their hair to the synthetic horn bass drop. It's fun, but also unsettling? eerie? disturbing? In any case, "Jump" will probably be dominating the airwaves this summer.

Watch the video below.

