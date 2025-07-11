Skip to Content
Lil Yachty – “Won’t Diss You”

1:30 PM EDT on July 11, 2025

It seems like Lil Yachty is just having a fun time. Last month, the prolific rapper released "Murda," which sampled Maggie Roger's viral hit "Alaska." He also hung out with Mk.gee, interviewed Bon Iver about his latest album SABLE, fABLE, and is on tour with Tyler, the Creator. Today, he's shared a new single "Won't Diss You," which he also seems to be having a lot of fun on.

The single comes with a video by AMD Visuals and Little Miles. It's color graded with warm tones, giving the visual a dreamy retro feel. "Nah I won't diss you," he repeats at the beginning. "Online I'm never go diss you/ If anything I'll say I miss you," he buoyantlyraps. I have no idea if he's talking about a lover, a nemesis, or a stranger, but he's calm, cool, and collected over a playful beat. Keep doing you Lil Yachty.

Watch the video below.

