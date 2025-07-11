Goldfinger – “Freaking Out A Bit” (Feat. Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus & Travis Barker)

As times keep getting weirder and wilder, it's become very clear that we can never have enough songs about losing your mind. The latest to do it is ska-punk group Goldfinger with their pals Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker of Blink-182 for the single "Freaking Out A Bit."

I can't think of anything more freeing than making a ripping pop-punk banger, with your close friends, about feeling loco. Lyrics include: "I’ll just fake it till I make it/ I’ll keep lying to my shrink" and "I’m lost in the middle/ ‘Cause life is a riddle/ And I’m just a little insane." Amen, brother.

Frontman John Feldmann shared: "I had the concept for a song and a chorus, and they came in and brought it to life! Mark wrote the best verses, and Travis turned the beat around in the bridge, which gave it a whole new life of its own. Those guys are some of my best friends and I love them. So grateful I got to do this song with them I’m so glad it’s finally coming out!"

Listen to it below.