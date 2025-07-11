Still Blank – “Ain’t Quite Right”

Still Blank is a new transatlantic duo -- Jordy is from Kaua’i, Hawaii while Ben is from Manchester, UK -- that makes sullen folk-grunge. Last month, they released their debut single "What About Jane" and today, they're back with another called “Ain’t Quite Right." The single has a cool unease that reminds me of English Teacher or early Horsegirl.

"You bite my tongue, a palm to cheek/ I choke your brain in naked sleep," Jordy sings before going back to the song's mantra: "Oh it ain’t quite right." The lyrics depict an increasingly violent relationship, which is tempered by whispery vocals and a steady, steel bass. The song builds at such a satisfying pace before spiraling out at the end after a fatal scene. "China flies against a picture/ Eyes on fire, words spewing hand grenades/ Reach for the knife, go and take my head." What happens next? You'll have to see for yourself.

“We wrote the song around Christmas in rainy Manchester while listening to a lot of Sonic Youth and PJ Harvey," the band explained. "Usually, Ben leads the music and I work on lyrics and melody, but this one flipped. We wanted it to feel on edge—building tension. The lyrics explore a dysfunctional relationship where both sides are suffocating, and neither can let go. The guitar almost talks back to the vocal, responding with this jarring energy that adds to the unease.”

Listen to “Ain’t Quite Right" below.