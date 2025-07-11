Tyla – “Is It”

I do not say this lightly, but I think we may have a song of the summer contender. Today, the South African artist Tyla, who has raised awareness to the glory of amapiano, dropped a new single called "Is It." And, oh man, is it a summer bop.

It follows her single, from a couple months ago, "Bliss" that was soft and sensual. "Is It" is firm and direct: "Is it the fucks that I don't give?/ Is it the man that I don't miss?/ Is the song why we get along?/ Or, am I coming on a little strong?" she asks in the opening lines. It's a sticky and humid beat produced by Sammy Soso, Ari PenSmith, Believve, and Mocha Bands. There's a synth part that comes in during the chorus that reminds me a little of the Internet. It's fun and sexy. After my first listen, I immediately wanted to hear it again.

The song comes with a video directed by Aerin Moreno. In the visual, Tyla dances around a set that is constantly shifting, both in shape and company. Check it out below.