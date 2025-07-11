Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Tyla – “Is It”

4:55 PM EDT on July 11, 2025

I do not say this lightly, but I think we may have a song of the summer contender. Today, the South African artist Tyla, who has raised awareness to the glory of amapiano, dropped a new single called "Is It." And, oh man, is it a summer bop.

It follows her single, from a couple months ago, "Bliss" that was soft and sensual. "Is It" is firm and direct: "Is it the fucks that I don't give?/ Is it the man that I don't miss?/ Is the song why we get along?/ Or, am I coming on a little strong?" she asks in the opening lines. It's a sticky and humid beat produced by Sammy Soso, Ari PenSmith, Believve, and Mocha Bands. There's a synth part that comes in during the chorus that reminds me a little of the Internet. It's fun and sexy. After my first listen, I immediately wanted to hear it again.

The song comes with a video directed by Aerin Moreno. In the visual, Tyla dances around a set that is constantly shifting, both in shape and company. Check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Worm – “Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Denzel Curry Announces New Project The Scythe: Hear “Lit Effect” (Feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Setting Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Heard A Bubble”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Savages Share Previously Unreleased Black Sabbath Cover & Original “Prayer” For Adore Life 10th Anniversary

January 22, 2026
New Music

Arctic Monkeys, Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter, Pulp, & More Contribute New Songs To War Child’s HELP(2)

January 22, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky’s New Pharrell Collab Premieres In Louis Vuitton’s FW26 Show, New Tokischa Collab Out Now

January 22, 2026