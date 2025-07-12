Drake Brought Out Lauryn Hill And Floated Above The Crowd To “I Will Always Love You” At Wireless Fest

Drake recently returned with “What Did I Miss?,” a track that reflected frankly on his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Last night the rapper performed at the Wireless Festival in the UK and brought out Lauryn Hill.

The set was the first of his three headlining nights at the Finsbury Park festival. “This is the first time in my life that I’ve done three different shows on three different days,” Drake told the audience. “You came to a very special night. It’s night one. It’s a celebration of all things R&B. All things melodies. All classics.”

Hill performed “Ex-Factor,” which transitioned to Drake's Hill-sampling "Nice For What." It was successful unlike last weekend when Hill closed out Essence Fest to an empty superdome at 3:37 a.m., which the festival apologized for.

Other guests included Mario, Bobby Valentino, Bryson Tiller, Giveon, and PARTYNEXTDOOR. PND and Drake rapped tracks from their recent collab album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. Drake also floated above the crowd on a platform to Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," because why not. Watch footage from the evening below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=JWt7rshF9Ss

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DL_4Q6SoiAR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading