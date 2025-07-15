They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Announce New Album LOTTO: Hear “trainers”

We are so back: The Philly shoegaze scene's greatest exports, TAGABOW, are announcing a new album called LOTTO. It follows their recent signing to ATO and the release of "american food," and the second single "trainers" is out now.

LOTTO comes after 2022's critically acclaimed Lucky Styles, and "trainers" digs deeper into the fuzzed-out, turbulent textures we love. Here's what Doug Dulgarian said about the record:

In a world of perpetually increasing artifice, this record is my attempt to surface through the sea of false muck. It’s rife with perceivable mistakes, ebbing and flowing with the most humanity I can place on one record. The more I utilized [technology], the softer I got. I return again and again to that world because it’s more comfortable than my physical body. The dopamine flooding my brain. And in moments of clarity, I am often very aware that we’re currently watching the homogenization of art right before our very eyes. I am afraid that technology and convenience will cure the world of life.

"trainers" is predictably awesome; check it out below, along with new North American tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "the chase"

02 "sour diesel"

03 "trainers"

04 "chrises head"

05 "rl stine"

06 "slow crostic"

07 "violence iii"

08 "american food"

09 "baeside k"

10 "herpim"

TOUR DATES:

10/30 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing

11/01 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/02 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Underground

11/04 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

11/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

11/06 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

11/07 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/08 - Vancouver, BC @ Kingsway Club

11/09 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/14 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/15 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground

11/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

11/18 - Austin, TX @ 29th St. Ballroom

11/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Purgatory

11/22 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings Barcade

12/04 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

12/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

12/06 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

12/07 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

12/09 - Somerville, MA @ Arts at the Armory

12/11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

LOTTO is out 10/17 via Julia’s War / Smoking Room / ATO. Pre-order it here.