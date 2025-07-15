They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Announce New Album LOTTO: Hear “trainers”

We are so back: The Philly shoegaze scene's greatest exports, TAGABOW, are announcing a new album called LOTTO. It follows their recent signing to ATO and the release of "american food," and the second single "trainers" is out now.
LOTTO comes after 2022's critically acclaimed Lucky Styles, and "trainers" digs deeper into the fuzzed-out, turbulent textures we love. Here's what Doug Dulgarian said about the record:
In a world of perpetually increasing artifice, this record is my attempt to surface through the sea of false muck. It’s rife with perceivable mistakes, ebbing and flowing with the most humanity I can place on one record. The more I utilized [technology], the softer I got. I return again and again to that world because it’s more comfortable than my physical body. The dopamine flooding my brain. And in moments of clarity, I am often very aware that we’re currently watching the homogenization of art right before our very eyes. I am afraid that technology and convenience will cure the world of life.
"trainers" is predictably awesome; check it out below, along with new North American tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 "the chase"
02 "sour diesel"
03 "trainers"
04 "chrises head"
05 "rl stine"
06 "slow crostic"
07 "violence iii"
08 "american food"
09 "baeside k"
10 "herpim"
TOUR DATES:
10/30 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing
11/01 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/02 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Underground
11/04 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
11/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
11/06 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
11/07 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/08 - Vancouver, BC @ Kingsway Club
11/09 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
11/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/14 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/15 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground
11/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
11/18 - Austin, TX @ 29th St. Ballroom
11/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Purgatory
11/22 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings Barcade
12/04 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
12/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
12/06 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
12/07 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
12/09 - Somerville, MA @ Arts at the Armory
12/11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
LOTTO is out 10/17 via Julia’s War / Smoking Room / ATO. Pre-order it here.