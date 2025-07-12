Jeff Lynne Cancels Tomorrow’s ELO Farewell Show

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have been on The Over And Out Tour since last year. The run got extended with a few more UK dates to happen this month, but it hasn't been going as planned.

On Wednesday (July 9), the band played at Manchester's Co-Op Live, but fans pointed out that the 77-year-old musician didn't appear to be doing well. A Facebook user wrote, "Jeff Lynne had to be helped onto the stage.....he was missing his cues, forgetting words and almost collapsed two thirds of the way through the concert. They had to bring him a chair and he was struggling to stay on it," adding that he had to be helped off the stage as well.

The Thursday (July 10) concert at the same venue had been canceled last-minute due to illness. Now what was meant to be the group's final show has been canceled as well. It was slated for tomorrow (July 13) at London's BST Hyde Park. The statement explained Lynne "has been battling a systemic infection." Here what's the statement said in full:

Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show. Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule. The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today — and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.

UPDATE: Lynne has shared a statement on social media. "I am now at home recuperating. I was absolutely gutted to have to cancel the final two shows," it reads. "I send my heartfelt thanks to all the fans as well as my band and crew for all their support and love."

