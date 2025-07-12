Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Jeff Lynne Cancels Tomorrow’s ELO Farewell Show

12:19 PM EDT on July 12, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 07: 2017 Inductee Jeff Lynne of ELO performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

|Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have been on The Over And Out Tour since last year. The run got extended with a few more UK dates to happen this month, but it hasn't been going as planned.

On Wednesday (July 9), the band played at Manchester's Co-Op Live, but fans pointed out that the 77-year-old musician didn't appear to be doing well. A Facebook user wrote, "Jeff Lynne had to be helped onto the stage.....he was missing his cues, forgetting words and almost collapsed two thirds of the way through the concert. They had to bring him a chair and he was struggling to stay on it," adding that he had to be helped off the stage as well.

@nypostFans were told the performance would not be going ahead just moments before the band was supposed to appear on stage

♬ original sound - New York Post | News

The Thursday (July 10) concert at the same venue had been canceled last-minute due to illness. Now what was meant to be the group's final show has been canceled as well. It was slated for tomorrow (July 13) at London's BST Hyde Park. The statement explained Lynne "has been battling a systemic infection." Here what's the statement said in full:

Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show.

Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today — and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.

pic.twitter.com/1i1Gepc29Y

— Jeff Lynne's ELO (@JeffLynnesELO) July 12, 2025

pic.twitter.com/6vjb792Kg4

— Jeff Lynne's ELO (@JeffLynnesELO) July 10, 2025

UPDATE: Lynne has shared a statement on social media. "I am now at home recuperating. I was absolutely gutted to have to cancel the final two shows," it reads. "I send my heartfelt thanks to all the fans as well as my band and crew for all their support and love."
https://www.instagram.com/p/DMQlhTcsJSo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Harry Styles Announces 30-Show Madison Square Garden Residency With Special Guest Jamie xx

January 22, 2026
News

Your Old Droog & Madlib’s Droogie Otis Make TV Debut On Fallon

January 22, 2026
News

Dior Men’s FW26 Show Was Inspired By Mk.gee

January 22, 2026
News

Oscar Nominations 2026: HUNTR/X, Nick Cave, & Yes, Diane Warren Among Best Song Contenders

January 22, 2026
News

Troye Sivan Takes To Substack To Tell Off Cosmetic Procedure Influencer Who Critiqued His Face

January 21, 2026
News

Chuck D And The Doors’ John Densmore Launch New Project doPE

January 21, 2026