Brian Damage Announces New Album All Hell Broke Loose: Hear “Futuro House”

Brian Baker is in a million Columbus bands including the "avant-garage" act DANA, whose new album Clean Living is very much worth your time. Among Baker's many projects is a solo endeavor called Brian Damage in which he steers his usual punk and indie stylings in a slightly more synth-heavy direction. A new Brian Damage tape called All Hell Broke Loose is coming in August, and Baker is previewing this week with lead single "Futuro House." It's a richly layered and highly catchy lo-fi pop song with plenty of guitars to go along with those keyboards. Check it out below, and stick around for the DANA album too.

<a href="https://permanentbriandamage.bandcamp.com/track/futuro-house-2">Futuro House by Brian Damage</a>

<a href="https://danabandohio.bandcamp.com/album/clean-living">Clean Living by DANA</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Earth's Main Character"

02 "Childhood's End"

03 "Leather Sandwich"

04 "You Never Came Back"

05 "King Of The Opera"

06 "Out Of Quarters"

07 "All Heaven Broke Loose"

08 "Soap On A Rope"

09 "Futuro House"

10 "Snakes"

11 "26 Years"

All Hell Broke Loose is out 8/3 in an extremely limited cassette release via Anyway.