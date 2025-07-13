Brian Damage Announces New Album All Hell Broke Loose: Hear “Futuro House”

Brian Baker is in a million Columbus bands including the "avant-garage" act DANA, whose new album Clean Living is very much worth your time. Among Baker's many projects is a solo endeavor called Brian Damage in which he steers his usual punk and indie stylings in a slightly more synth-heavy direction. A new Brian Damage tape called All Hell Broke Loose is coming in August, and Baker is previewing this week with lead single "Futuro House." It's a richly layered and highly catchy lo-fi pop song with plenty of guitars to go along with those keyboards. Check it out below, and stick around for the DANA album too.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Earth's Main Character"
02 "Childhood's End"
03 "Leather Sandwich"
04 "You Never Came Back"
05 "King Of The Opera"
06 "Out Of Quarters"
07 "All Heaven Broke Loose"
08 "Soap On A Rope"
09 "Futuro House"
10 "Snakes"
11 "26 Years"
All Hell Broke Loose is out 8/3 in an extremely limited cassette release via Anyway.