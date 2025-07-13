Fontaines D.C. & Big Audio Dynamite Members Appear In Lena Dunham’s New Netflix Series Too Much

Too Much, the new series from Girls creator/star Lena Dunham starring Megan Stalter of Hacks and Will Sharpe of The White Lotus S2, premiered on Netflix this week. Unsurprisingly, given Dunham's past interests and entanglements, there are many music-related tidbits to report. We already mentioned that indie folk-rockers Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby covered the Fray's "You Found Me" for the soundtrack. There are also notable needle drops from Slow Pulp, Songs: Ohia, and the Dare in the show, and the band Sleaze appears in one episode performing "Push Tuck," a single released this week. And then there are the musicians in the cast.

Rita Ora also appears as herself late in the series in a cameo that was revealed in the trailer:

Big Audio Dynamite co-founder Don Letts, a longtime director, appears as a London club emcee known as Jonah The Ox, appearing in multiple episodes:

Also making several appearances is Fontaines D.C.'s Carlos O'Connell as Eoin, the bandmate of Sharpe's character Felix in a group called the Feelers. (As a Columbus resident, I'd like to say that band name was already taken; it looks like there's a band from New Zealand with that name too.) In the show, the Feelers perform songs by Attawalpa, the real-life band of series co-creator Luis Felber, who is also Dunham's husband. O'Connell made his acting debut in Andrea Arnold's film Bird released last year. He's pictured in the lead art for this post.

Someone also wears an IDLES T-shirt in one scene:

This isn't in the show, but Fergie revived "London Bridge" for a new Too Much promo video:

Lastly, a character who is mad about his pitches being rejected complains, "I swear to God, you barely have to know how to type to write for Pitchfork" before ranting about how the site lets someone named Holiday Blasphemy critique nu-metal:

Sharpe, you may recall, will also be portraying Mozart in a new Amadeus miniseries for Sky Original, but he dropped out of directing the film adaptation of Michelle Zauner's Crying In H Mart.