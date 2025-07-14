Disturbed Singer Is Mad That Tom Morello Called Kneecap “The Rage Against The Machine Of Now”

Ever since they spoke out against Israel's campaign of genocide in Palestine during their Coachella performance, the Belfast rap group Kneecap have faced a lot of serious bullshit, to the point where Kneecap member Mo Chara is currently facing terrorism charges in the UK. Soon after that performance, Sharon Osbourne called for Kneecap's US visas to be revoked, and Disturbed singer David Draiman, a virulent Zionist, thanked Osbourne for that statement. On Instagram, Draiman wrote, "Their actions included projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech, and this band openly support terrorist organizations. This behavior raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA."

It's the same old song -- accusing anyone criticizing Israel of antisemitism and terrorism. It's not working. Elected officials in the US and the UK aren't doing shit, but polls increasingly show that the public sympathizes with the people of Palestine and wants the slaughter to stop. Earlier this month, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello served as musical director of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's farewell concert in Birmingham. Morello led a pair of sets from hard rock supergroups, and David Draiman took part in one of them. The crowd booed Draiman.

Shameful. Truly. Wish I could say I was shocked. Guess my family doesn’t count, when it comes to my “friend’s” virtue signaling for those who support terror, and incite Jew hatred. https://t.co/tbRNB3jDu4 — David Draiman ??️????✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) July 12, 2025

Kneecap themselves responded, posting a photo of Draiman autographing IDF shells, and writing this:

We don't care what religion anyone is...or if they've one at all. We love all sound cunts. Smiling and signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people's families just makes you a straight up cunt. Simple as. Free Palestine

We don't care what religion anyone is...or if they've one at all. We love all sound cunts. Smiling and signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people's families just makes you a straight up cunt. Simple as. Free Palestine https://t.co/QF72cP3PC5 pic.twitter.com/6Hvus2WB7m — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) July 13, 2025

If Tom Morello did anything shameful this month, it's not praising Kneecap. It's sharing a stage with David Draiman.