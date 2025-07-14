Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Disturbed Singer Is Mad That Tom Morello Called Kneecap “The Rage Against The Machine Of Now”

10:14 AM EDT on July 14, 2025

Leon Neal/Getty Images

|Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ever since they spoke out against Israel's campaign of genocide in Palestine during their Coachella performance, the Belfast rap group Kneecap have faced a lot of serious bullshit, to the point where Kneecap member Mo Chara is currently facing terrorism charges in the UK. Soon after that performance, Sharon Osbourne called for Kneecap's US visas to be revoked, and Disturbed singer David Draiman, a virulent Zionist, thanked Osbourne for that statement. On Instagram, Draiman wrote, "Their actions included projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech, and this band openly support terrorist organizations. This behavior raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA."

It's the same old song -- accusing anyone criticizing Israel of antisemitism and terrorism. It's not working. Elected officials in the US and the UK aren't doing shit, but polls increasingly show that the public sympathizes with the people of Palestine and wants the slaughter to stop. Earlier this month, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello served as musical director of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's farewell concert in Birmingham. Morello led a pair of sets from hard rock supergroups, and David Draiman took part in one of them. The crowd booed Draiman.

Kneecap themselves responded, posting a photo of Draiman autographing IDF shells, and writing this:

We don't care what religion anyone is...or if they've one at all.

We love all sound cunts.

Smiling and signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people's families just makes you a straight up cunt.

Simple as.

Free Palestine

We don't care what religion anyone is...or if they've one at all.

We love all sound cunts.

Smiling and signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people's families just makes you a straight up cunt.

Simple as.

Free Palestine https://t.co/QF72cP3PC5 pic.twitter.com/6Hvus2WB7m

— KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) July 13, 2025

If Tom Morello did anything shameful this month, it's not praising Kneecap. It's sharing a stage with David Draiman.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Yungblud Apologizes For Photo With Rammstein Frontman

January 24, 2026
News

Donald Trump Won’t Attend Super Bowl With Bad Bunny And Green Day Performances: “I’m Anti-Them”

January 24, 2026
News

Watch Denzel Curry Join Fred again.. In New York

January 24, 2026
News

Ben Gibbard Covers Morrissey With Smiths Tribute Band At SF Sketchfest

January 24, 2026
News

Pharrell Williams Sued By Former Neptunes Partner Chad Hugo

January 24, 2026
News

Slipknot No Longer Suing Slipknot.com

January 23, 2026