The Charlatans Announce New Album We Are Love: Hear The Title Track

The Charlatans have kept fairly quiet since their last studio album Different Days arrived in 2017, making this the longest span of time they've ever taken between records. But today the Madchester heroes have announced that they have a new album on the way called We Are Love, dropping on Halloween. It was produced by Blood Orange's Dev Hynes, along with Fred MacPherson and Stephen Street. Its title track is out now.

According to a press release, hauntology and psychogeography were two main themes Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess had on his mind as the band made We Are Love. Some of that was probably due to the fact that they recorded some of the sessions at Rockfield Studios in Wales, their first time returning there in almost 30 years; back in 1996, just before completing Tellin' Stories, keyboardist Rob Collins was killed in a drunk driving accident on a nearby country road. “The whole idea of hauntology and psychogeography is represented by us going back to Rockfield, where so much history has happened for the Charlatans," Burgess says in a statement. "That was important as a way of honoring every member who's played in the band. So we’re honouring ourselves, our past, feeling that energy and reincarnating it, doing something fresh, brand new."

Burgess adds that the title track is "like an open-top car ride in the credits of your favorite movie, driving along the coast to somewhere amazing." Check out the upbeat "We Are Love" below along with the full album tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Kingdom Of Ours"

02 "We Are Love"

03 "Many A Day A Heartache"

04 "For The Girls"

05 "You Can’t Push The River"

06 "Deeper And Deeper"

07 "Appetite"

08 "Salt Water"

09 "Out On Our Own"

10 "Glad You Grabbed Me"

11 "Now Everything"

We Are Love is out 10/31 via BMG.