Stream Two Shell’s Surprise New Album IIcons

Enigmatic electronic duo Two Shell released their great self-titled LP last October, and they played a couple songs from it during their recent set at Glastonbury's club-ready IICON Stage. Also during that set, which you can listen to in full, they played a few songs that had yet to be released until now. Today Two Shell are back with a surprise-released album called IIcons. According to a press release, the album is "a collection of previously unreleased tracks" that "offers a deep dive into glitchy, dark, and emotive club music -- much of it familiar to fans who’ve caught Two Shell live over the past year." Two Shell add in their own statement:

the end of a chapter.

anonymity sometimes feels like a mistake. when people message us saying “we know it wasn’t you up there! classic!!” it feels sad. the intention was never to troll. it was to question what we are, and whether it matters.

the world is a hard place. there are so many horrible things going on, and from our perspectives, our recent music is an expression towards that. a lot of it has been difficult to play. though through making the darker music we are lucky to have realised that it is not what we are only here to make.

there are few places that are as important to us as glastonbury. it is an epicentre of connection, and really an honour that it is in the UK. Over the years many people have asked us when will we play IICON, and what feels like from unexpected circumstances and with the passion of some incredible people, we were invited to play this year... in a perfect slot and thankfully, just before the fallow.

it was us, and we put our hearts and minds into it. over the next couple of weeks we hope to show it.