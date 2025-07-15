Ducks Ltd. – “Lloyd, I’m Ready To Be Heartbroken” (Camera Obscura Cover Feat. Lunar Vacation)

Last year Camera Obscura returned with Look To The East, Look To The West, their first album in 11 years. Today Ducks Ltd. are sharing a cover of the beloved Scottish twee band's 2006 earworm "Lloyd, I'm Ready To Be Heartbroken" featuring Gep Repasky from indie rock up-and-comers Lunar Vacation.

"I first heard the Lloyd Cole song 'Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?' when a friend played me Rattlesnakes, which became a favorite. Later I realized the Camera Obscura track was a nod to it, and I was instantly hooked — it’s an indie pop classic that channels ’80s UK influences into something fresh,” guitarist/vocalist Tom McGreevy says. “We originally covered it during a radio session around Harm’s Way, and after playing it on tour, we decided to record it properly. Gep from Lunar Vacation did a killer vocal arrangement that elevated it.”

Harm’s Way was the Canadian jangle-pop duo's latest record, which arrived last year. Since then they've released “When You’re Outside” and “Grim Symmetry,” both of which featured Julia Steiner of Ratboys and Margaret McCarthy of Moontype. Ducks Ltd.'s version of "Lloyd, I'm Ready To Be Heartbroken" unfortunately doesn't have an organ like the original, but I'll let it slide because they still kill it. Hear for yourself below.

TOUR DATES:

07/17 - Boston, MA @ Museums of Fine Arts ^

07/18 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church ^

07/19 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's ^

07/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club ^

07/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop ^

07/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

07/24 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook #

07/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory #

07/26 - Nashville,TN @ The Blue Room @ Third Man Records #

07/28 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

07/29 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle *

07/30 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Back Room *

08/21 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

08/24 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

08/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice n Sleazy

08/27 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

08/28 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

08/30 - Armer Tree Gardens, UK @ End of the Road Fest

09/01 - London, UK @ Oslo

09/02 - Brighton, UK @ Dust

09/04 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

09/05 - Asten-Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields

09/06 - Dublin, IE @ Bello Bar

09/25 - Toronto, CA @ Lee’s Place $

09/26 - Ottawa, CA @ The 27 Club $

09/27 - Montreal, CA @ La Sotterenea $

^ w/ Trace Mountains

# w/ Truth Club

* w/ Good Flying Birds

$ w/ The Tubs