Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen From Choreographer’s SUV

Beyoncé's massive Cowboy Carter Tour has not been without some bumps. A couple months ago, the superstar was hit with a cease-and-desist from the Vegas Shere over jokey visual displayed during her performance. The other week she had to halt her hometown show in Houston when her flying car malfunctioned. It's only getting worse: Last week thieves broke into her team's SUV and stole several items, including hard drives containing unreleased music.

The incident occurred Thursday (July 8), less than 48 hours before her Atlanta four-night residency at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Per a police report, the break-in transpired inside a parking garage at Krog Street Market, where choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue returned to the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer to find the trunk window damaged and two suitcases gone. Along with unreleased music, the hard drives had footage plans for the show and past and future setlists. Other missing items included laptops and headphones belonging to Grant and Blue, in addition to furs, bags, and personal documents.

On a lighter note, Beyoncé brought out her husband Jay-Z last night for her third Atlanta concert to do his verse for “Crazy In Love” and perform his own 2003 hit “Public Service Announcement.” He also joined her last month at her New York City performance, which was the first time he did so in seven years.