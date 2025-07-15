Skip to Content
Groceries! Detail Debut Album Human Extinctions: Hear “Angel Numbers”

10:51 AM EDT on July 15, 2025

Groceries are no longer just something you buy. Groceries! are a Los Angeles "post-sleaze" band whose debut album Human Extinctions is coming out this Friday. They've shared a lot of the record already with the singles "Finding San Pedro," "Causing Time," "Stars," and "Alegria," and today they're releasing one more called "Angel Numbers."

Groceries! cite 2000s indie pop bands like Animal Collective and Of Montreal as some of their main influences, but they fit nicely in line with contemporary bands like Feeble Little Horse and Spirit Of The Beehive. "Angel Numbers" is a nice bit of fuzzy freak folk that sounds quite summery. Check that out along with the details for Human Extinctions below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Finding San Pedro
02 "Causing Time
03 "Angel Numbers
04 "Decompose
05 "Lullaby
06 "Colors / Seeds
07 "Stars
08 "Alegria

The self-released Human Extinctions is out 7/18.

