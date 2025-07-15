Skip to Content
Hear John Prine’s Previously Unreleased “Hey Ah Nothin” From New Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings Deluxe Reissue

11:57 AM EDT on July 15, 2025

John Prine's Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings is getting a deluxe reissue for its 30th anniversary, which will bring the beloved 1995 album (produced by Howie Epstein of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) to vinyl for the first time. You know what that means: We're about to enjoy some previously unreleased music from the late legend's vault.

The CD and digital versions of the reissue feature five previously unreleased demos and alternate takes plus the previously unreleased track "Hey Ah Nothin," out today with a music video by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard. The other bonus material: alternate versions of "Ain’t Hurting Nobody" and "Quit Hollerin At Me," acoustic versions of "All The Way With You" and "Humidity Built The Snowman," and a demo version of "Lake Marie." The 2xLP vinyl edition, which features a new vinyl-specific remaster, does not have the bonus tracks, but it does satisfy the longstanding fan demand for a version of Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings in this format.

Hear "Hey Ah Nothin" below.

The Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings reissue is out 9/12 via Oh Boy Records. Pre-order it here.

