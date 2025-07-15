Spite House – “Stale Change”

Montreal's Spite House make fiery, visceral post-hardcore that calls back to '90s bands like Jawbreaker, Samiam, and Leatherface. Their melodies are big and gruff and hearty and emotional, and their riffs careen around with reckless intensity. In a couple of months, Spite House will release Desertion, a new album inspired by the loss of frontman Max Lajoie's parents. We've already posted lead single "Desert," and now they've followed it with a hard-hitting new rocker called "Stale Change."

In a press release, Lajoie says, "'Stale Change' is a song about the emptiness of superficial transformation and the illusion of progress. The cycle of grief that spins and starts all over again with the learnings of the past that should feel useful while not helping at all and the dichotomy between being brought into the same old negative feelings of guilt and shame while trying to move on and forward at the same time." Check it out below.

Desertion is out 9/12 on Pure Noise.