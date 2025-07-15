Winter – “Without You”

Samira Winter, the shoegaze artist conveniently known as Winter, will share her new album Adult Romantix next month. So far we've heard "Just Like A Flower" and the Horse Jumper Of Love-featuring "Misery," and today Winter returns with "Without You."

"Without You" is the gentlest of the Adult Romantix singles yet, where Winter nods to her upbringing in Brazil: "This song is diving into that feeling of longing, of what we call in Portuguese ‘saudades,'" she explains in a press release. "It's a word that is not translatable to English and describes a deep emotional state of nostalgic longing for something or someone that is absent, lost, or unattainable." Though some of the song is sung in Portuguese, Winter does offer her best English interpretation: "All the streets spell your name/ Feels so strange without you," she whisper-sings over acoustic guitar strums. Listen below.

Adult Romantix is out 8/22 via Winspear.