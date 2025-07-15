King Princess – “Cry Cry Cry”

Last month King Princess hit us with the news of new album Girl Violence, sharing "RIP KP" in the process. A second single from the album is out now. "Cry Cry Cry" is a winsome '80s pop pastiche, brimming with effervescent production flourishes and topped off with an ultra-catchy hook: "You're gonna cry, cry, cry when you hear this!"

Mikaela Straus, the king herself, explains that the song "is about a friendship with a lady that did not work out. Sometimes two divas create an explosion." It is indeed an explosive track; if this was new Carly Rae Jepsen, the internet would be losing its mind right now. Listen below.

Girl Violence is out 9/12 via section1.