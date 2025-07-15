Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Calvin Johnson Announces New Selector Dub Narcotic EP When Boys Cry: Hear “Excuse Moi”

5:18 PM EDT on July 15, 2025

One of Calvin Johnson's most entertaining guises is Selector Dub Narcotic, which allows the K Records and Beat Happening founder to exclaim outrageous lyrics over top of DIY dance beats. Johnson has a new EP under that alias coming in September. When Boys Cry features four songs produced by Smoke M2D6, including today's lead single "Excuse Moi," which involves lots of ebullient ass-related outbursts. Love is also a central theme. Listen below, and revisit our We've Got A File On You interview with Johnson here.

TRACKLIST:
01 "When Boys Cry"
02 "Love Don't Come Around"
03 "Excuse Moi"
04 "California Trippin'"
05 "When Boys Cry (Instrumental)"
06 "Love Don't Come Around (Instrumental)"
07 "Excuse Moi (Instrumental)"
08 "California Trippin' (Instrumental)"

When Boys Cry is out 9/12 via K. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026