Calvin Johnson Announces New Selector Dub Narcotic EP When Boys Cry: Hear “Excuse Moi”

One of Calvin Johnson's most entertaining guises is Selector Dub Narcotic, which allows the K Records and Beat Happening founder to exclaim outrageous lyrics over top of DIY dance beats. Johnson has a new EP under that alias coming in September. When Boys Cry features four songs produced by Smoke M2D6, including today's lead single "Excuse Moi," which involves lots of ebullient ass-related outbursts. Love is also a central theme. Listen below, and revisit our We've Got A File On You interview with Johnson here.

<a href="https://selectordubnarcotic.bandcamp.com/album/when-boys-cry">When Boys Cry by Selector Dub Narcotic</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "When Boys Cry"

02 "Love Don't Come Around"

03 "Excuse Moi"

04 "California Trippin'"

05 "When Boys Cry (Instrumental)"

06 "Love Don't Come Around (Instrumental)"

07 "Excuse Moi (Instrumental)"

08 "California Trippin' (Instrumental)"

When Boys Cry is out 9/12 via K. Pre-order it here.