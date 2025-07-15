Guerilla Toss – “Life’s A Zoo”

If you're like me, you're extremely excited about the pending release of You're Weird Now, the new Guerilla Toss album produced by Stephen Malkmus at Trey Anastasio's studio. Lead single "Red Flag To Every Bull" was fire, and "Life's A Zoo," out today, might be even more appealing. As with the prior track, this one incorporates Malkmus' vocals in a supporting capacity without letting his distinctive persona overwhelm Guerilla Toss' own unmistakable vibes. It's a hallucinatory, synth-driven, cartoonish computer pop specimen punched up with cheerleader chants, an uncanny smooth jazz break, and myriad left turns.

Also in the mix is Ben Katzman, the former Guerilla Toss member also known for his third-place finish on Survivor S46. "Life's A Zoo" is not Katzman's only new project out today. He's also launched a new Wayne's World-inspired podcast/variety show in partnership with Substack called Masters Of Reality. The first episode features fellow Survivor star Parvati Shallow, who is promoting a memoir called Nice Girls Don't Win. You can check out some clips from that below beneath "Life's A Zoo," including one that is billed a Shallow's debut music video.

You're Weird Now is out 9/12 via Sub Pop.