Now Nicki Minaj’s Dragging SZA For Some Reason

Last week Nicki Minaj went on a tirade on Twitter, starting beef with her past collaborator Jay-Z. Now the rapper is starting some trouble with SZA.

Today's drama seemingly started with beef between SZA's manager Punch, who's also the president of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). Minaj posted: "Tiny Dick Executive." Shortly after, SZA tweeted: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose ." Though the post was vague, Minaj went straight in, quote-tweeting, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog." SZA replied: "I don’t give a fuck bout none of that weird shit you popping ." Minaj later added, "Shutup ugly."

Minaj's hashtags reference Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, who she has been tweeting about for a while now. Before leaving office Donald Trump granted a pardon to Perez in 2021 after she was convicted of conspiracy to distribute narcotics in 1994. Earlier this year Perez was accused of wrongfully institutionalizing her daughter Demoree, which Minaj has been tweeting about as well. "Bitch looking & sounding like she got stung by a fucking bee," Minaj tweeted about SZA. "dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles* #JusticeForDemoree."

UPDATE: And here’s more from Minaj late Tuesday night…

Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year? Bitch have you ever headlined to 80K ppl? Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end. Pay that man for almost breaking his back. Why didn’t u speak up when your exec was bullying & harassing me ya dirty mangy cunt? These botted numbers on all platforms have yall losing yall mother fkng minds. You the type that would’ve been quiet in school trying to fit in. You still have no clue who you are! I know you went nights w/o washing that musty face. Btch how u remember exactly where every freckle go? 🤣🤥 #JusticeForDemoree Desiree Perez we wanna discuss your daughter’s lawsuit. And did you do your deposition????? Oh ok. Bitch put out a whole new album as a deluxe to an already existing album that was out for like a year or 2 so the original album could break records. Like what in the insecure lack of morals & integrity you doing? I thought she was like a real artist? Girl bye@MoreeHadley27 Btch used to be on twitter dissing Rihanna, Ci, etc. but then when it was time to suck zick & get opportunities from them, she drew them freckles on & got to sucking right? Allegedly. Like bitch stop being jealous of women who you secretly would kill to be up their ass holes.. These men putting batteries in yall backs & yall stupid enough to still keep it going not peeping that it’s not going to end well for them or you. buzz off Bumblebina - @MoreeHadley27

Tiny

Dick

Executive — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 15, 2025

I don’t give a fuck bout none of that weird shit you popping . — SZA (@sza) July 15, 2025

Bitch looking & sounding like she got stung by a fucking bee. 😩 dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles* #JusticeForDemoree — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 15, 2025

I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME FUCKING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!! https://t.co/g4olWPzArK — SZA (@sza) July 15, 2025

Shutup ugly #JusticeForDemoree I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone I had just got off stage talkin bout retrograde . NIGGAS @‘d ME . The FUCK YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !?? — SZA (@sza) July 15, 2025 I’m in a meeting so idk if u was still talking shit or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. Hoe https://t.co/GwpNPznSR9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 15, 2025

Btch damn near broke that man back & leg. Bitch fat chubby & Skinny @ the same damn time. 🤣🤣🤣🤣😩🤣 bitch where are those 30 million streams that disappeared on Spotify like your feaux freckles. #JusticeForDemoree #DrNow

Botting tweets when you arguing is just as weird as sza pic.twitter.com/neC3j84naB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 15, 2025

UPDATE 2: As of late Wednesday night, they are still marding…

And on Thursday Minaj is still at it: “And she’s in her mid 40’s right? If not I need to see her birf certificate. Yall know she lies chi”