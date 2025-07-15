Wombo – “Spyhopping”

Next month Wombo will unveil their new record Danger In Fives. So far the Louisville indie rockers have shared the title track and "Neon Bog," and now they're back with another lush, creeping preview called "Spyhopping."

"Spyhopping is a behavior by marine animals like whales, where they are checking their surroundings by poking one eye out of the water while keeping the rest of their body safely underneath," vocalist/bassist Sydney Chadwick explains. "The lyrics resemble my broken train of thoughts, going from one direction to the next, and my attempt to 'reel it in' and become centered again. Like being underwater, and needing to, every now and then, resurface for clarity."

Dive in below.

Danger In Fives is out 8/8 on Fire Talk.