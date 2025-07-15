Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Wombo – “Spyhopping”

7:09 PM EDT on July 15, 2025

Tom Sawyer

Next month Wombo will unveil their new record Danger In Fives. So far the Louisville indie rockers have shared the title track and "Neon Bog," and now they're back with another lush, creeping preview called "Spyhopping."

"Spyhopping is a behavior by marine animals like whales, where they are checking their surroundings by poking one eye out of the water while keeping the rest of their body safely underneath," vocalist/bassist Sydney Chadwick explains. "The lyrics resemble my broken train of thoughts, going from one direction to the next, and my attempt to 'reel it in' and become centered again. Like being underwater, and needing to, every now and then, resurface for clarity."

Dive in below.

Danger In Fives is out 8/8 on Fire Talk.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026