Hard Chiller – “The Wall”

8:39 PM EDT on July 15, 2025

Robert Chavers

The Weezer influence in indie rock will never die. Have you heard the Yawn Mower singles? Or the new Jobber? Now there's Hard Chiller, who incorporate the beloved band's sound into their new caustic, grungy anthem "The Wall."

"I think this song represents the album as a whole in a lot of ways," the band explains. "The guitars are punishing, the riffs are fun. The drums go crazy, the vocals are chaotic. By the time it gets to the second half, it shifts into a 90’s alt rock Weezer thing that I think represents the other side of the classic Hardcore elements of this band. Choi asked me to do a big nice chorus in a different song, but I ended up doing something disgusting and heavy on it, so I made sure to wait until I could send both songs at the same time. It worked, he was happy. Teamwork."

"The Wall" is the third BABY! single, following “Hotboxhead” and "Soft Trip." Hear "The Wall" below.

BABY! is out 8/1 via Born Losers.

Read More:

