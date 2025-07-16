Eliza McLamb Announces New Album Good Story: Hear “Like The Boys”

Last year Eliza McLamb released her debut album Going Through It, which instantly established her as a talented musician and storyteller. Today the 23-year-old singer-songwriter is announcing its followup, Good Story, and sharing the sleek and perceptive single "Like The Boys."

“‘Like The Boys' is about being a girl among the boys," McLamb explains. "I wanted to gain their authority, their audacity. I wanted them to love me like they loved each other. And looking back now, I see how we all played pretend with one another. I also see how play can be violent.”

The track is full of brilliant lines like, "I like the boys like the boys like to shoot their guns/ Something I can hold in my hand, pretending to be someone." I mean, damn. It follows last month's equally clever and catchy “Quitting,” which we named one of the best songs of the week. Notably, "Quitting" is not on the new album.

Since the release of Going Through It, McLamb moved from Los Angeles to New York. In the spring of this year she went to the Drop of Sun Studios in Asheville where she recorded with a full band for the first time, including musicians like illuminati hotties’ Sarah Tudzin (who produced Going Through It), guitarist Jacob Blizard, bassist Ryan Ficano, keyboardist Sarah Goldstone, and Death Cab For Cutie drummer Jason McGerr.

Check out "Like The Boys" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Better Song"

02 "Like The Boys"

03 "California"

04 "Suffering"

05 "Good Story"

06 "Promise"

07 "Water Inside The Fence"

08 "Talisman"

09 "Mausoleum"

10 "Forever, Like That"

11 "Every Year"

12 "Girls I Know"

13 "Getting Free"

Good Story is out 10/24 via Royal Mountain. Pre-order it here.