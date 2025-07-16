Clipse Give Emotional Fallon Performance, Get Response From Travis Scott, Have Fun On Reddit

Clipse's long-awaited comeback album Let Got Sort Em Out is finally out, but the Thornton brothers aren't yet finished with their extensive press tour behind the LP. Those guys are getting out there -- press interviews, podcasts, performances. On Tuesday night, Malice and Pusha T were on The Tonight Show to perform the heaviest song on the new LP.

Before Clipse get into the sneering a malevolent coke-talk that made them famous, Let God Sort Em Out opens with "The Birds Don't Sing," an almost unbearably sad and vulnerable farewell to Malice and Pusha's parents, both of whom passed away recently. That's the song that they performed on Fallon, standing against a backdrop of archival photos that makes the whole thing hit even harder. The performance is as impeccable as ever. I love how those guys rap along with each other's verses -- not on-mic, as hypemen, bot off-mic, as mutual fans. Watch it below.

While we're on the subject of on-camera Clipse performances, I would be remiss if I didn't mention their Tiny Desk Concert, which went online last week and which includes "The Birds Don't Sing," as well as a couple of other Let God Sort Em Out songs and a bunch of classics. This is just one of the great performances. It's awesome. You should watch it.

Clipse are currently in the news for plenty of other reasons related to the album release. On the early single "So Be It," Pusha took aim at Travis Scott, and then he happily explained his issues with Scott in a bunch of interviews. On Sunday, Scott gave his response. That's when Scott released his compilation Jackboys 2. On the Don Tolliver collab "Champain & Vacay," he says, "I swear, these old n***as kill me/ Know my YNs feel me/ They just want the real me/ Blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ/ Made a hundred off pushin’ Ts/ Now my phone on DND." At least from what I've seen, the general response was: That's it? But it's probably wise for him to not get more emotionally wrapped up in this thing. He doesn't want what Drake got.

Yesterday, Clipse did a Reddit AMA session. They mentioned not having heard Travis Scott's response, and their answers were generally pretty curt and funny.

Clipse are currently doing an AMA on Reddit and the responses are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/ShTUoDwg52 — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) July 15, 2025

On Monday, Clipse also shared their video for their Kendrick Lamar collab "Chains & Whips," a song that was infamous before anyone even got to hear it. Kendrick isn't in the video, but director Gabriel Moses found some cool, artful ways to work around his absence, though I could've done with a lot less CGI.

This is really only the highlights of the past few days of Clipse activity. Those guys have been busy. Let God Sort Em Out is out now via Roc Nation.