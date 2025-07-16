Watch Snail Mail Debut Two New Songs At 2025 Tour Kickoff

We're coming up on four years since Valentine, and it looks like we finally might be getting some new music from Snail Mail — new original music, that is. There have been Smashing Pumpkins and This Is Lorelei covers over the past couple years.

Lindsey Jordan's band kicked off a tour with Dinosaur Jr. Tuesday night at Treehouse Brewing in Dinosaur's home region of Western Massachusetts. Performing as a quartet, the band debuted two new songs, a pair of moody, midtempo rockers that don't quite remind me of either Lush or Valentine but sound very much like Snail Mail. They're reportedly called "Dead End" and "Nowhere" and someone helpfully captured full video of both songs, which you can watch below.